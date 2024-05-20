COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - A dangerous drive ended up with a gas station smash.

A driver crashed into a metal cage surrounding a propane tank in front of a convenience store in Coconut Creek on Monday.

The crash occurred at the Marathon gas station near the intersection of the Sawgrass Expressway and Lyons Road.

The glass front window was shattered but there was no structural damage.

No one was hurt.

