NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver that crashed into a business in North Lauderdale prompted a swift response by rescue crews.

North Lauderdale Fire Rescue arrived at the scene at 943 SW 71st Ave., Friday morning.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where police taped off the area.

According to the City of North Lauderdale, no injuries were reported.

The driver, was transported to the hospital to be checked out.

