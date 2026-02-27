MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman and her daughter are OK after they say they were jolted awake by an out-of-control car that came to a crashing stop against their home.

Margate Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the 6900 block of Royal Palm Boulevard around 7 a.m., Friday morning.

Officers said a driver lost control of their car and crashed into the backyard fence before striking the home.

Just feet from where the car stopped, a mother and her 3-year-old daughter were sleeping.

Speaking to 7News after the dangerous and destructive drive, homeowner Gabriela described the sounds that woke her up from bed.

“We heard like a loud like thunder sound,” she said.

She said the flying debris from the crash, including metal and wood, shattered their bedroom window. Miraculously, no debris entered the home.

“The car was flipped over,” Gabriela said as she explained what she witnessed when she walked outside. “The driver was able to crawl out, and he’s safe, praise God.”

7News cameras were rolling as crews used a crane to hoist the car and flip it upright. Eventually, it was towed away.

Gabriela says the incident will forever live in her mind, but her main priority was knowing everyone was safe.

“Of course, you get shocked in the moment, but the adrenaline is to make sure everybody’s safe. Especially my 3-year-old [daughter], so grabbing her and taking her outside and then, just getting into the motions of calling 911,” she said.

As Gabriela begins sorting out and cleaning up the big mess, investigators say they are still figuring out why the driver lost control.

