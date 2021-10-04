TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken a man into custody in a Tamarac neighborhood following a chaotic chain of events that began with a police pursuit of a stolen car in Coral Springs.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the scene in Tamarac along the 4600 block of Northwest 48th Street, just after 5:30 p.m., Monday.

Earlier in the day, Coral Springs Police officers were in pursuit of a stolen Honda in the area of Rock Island Road and Commercial Boulevard, just east of the Florida Turnpike. At some point, the driver may have attempted to hit one of the police cruisers.

Investigators said, once the driver reached the neighborhood in Tamarac, he exited his vehicle and ran into a home.

A man eventually came out of the home and was taken into custody for safety purposes, but the driver of the stolen Honda is still believed to be inside the home.

