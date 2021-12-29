FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have arrested a man in connection to a hit-and-run in Wilton Manors that left two children dead and sent four others to the hospital.

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives confirmed they took 27-year-old Sean Charles Greer into custody on Tuesday.

Officials said BSO detectives located Greer and apprehended him.

Investigators said he has confessed to his involvement in Monday afternoon’s crash in the area of Northwest 24th Street and Ninth Avenue, Monday afternoon.

Detectives said Greer sped around a Broward Transit bus, seemed to lose control and overcorrected onto a driveway where the children were walking with an adult relative.

The bus driver, Selvin Arjun, spoke with 7News about the crash.

“As soon as he gets in front of me, he just went straight for the kids,” he said.

Neighbors rushed over to help the victims.

Area resident Harriet Lewis said a girl was pinned underneath a parked car.

“I said, ‘Oh, my God, she’s alive. She’s got to have a pulse,'” she said. “I was holding her hand and letting her know, ‘Just hear my voice. Don’t go. Don’t sleep, just hear my voice.'”

The deceased victims were identified as 6-year-old Andrea Fleming and 5-year-old Paris Kylie Jones.

Family friend Mallory Frederick said Jones, the youngest of three children, had only recently turned 5.

“She was so sweet, she was so happy, just a beautiful little girl,” she said.

Loved ones said Fleming was Jones’ cousin.

Frederick said Jones begged her mother to let her spend Christmas with her cousins.

“She’s got a Christmas present, unopened, at her home,” said Frederick.

The surviving victims were identified as 10-year-old Johnathan Carter, 2-year-old Audre Fleming, 9-year-old Draya Fleming and 9-year-old Laziyah Stokes. They were all transported to Broward Health Medical Center for treatment.

Detectives located Greer’s car on Tuesday, hours before his arrest.

He faces a list of charges, including two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving death, tampering with evidence and driving with a suspended license. He is also on probation for burglary of a dwelling in Broward County.

The crash has left a community trying to understand how a driver can cause so much grief and never even stop to help.

“It’s ruined so many lives,” said an area resident.

“Even if you’re not paying attention, and you run and you hit something, you should stop,” said Arjun.

“How in the world do you hit six children and you just keep going?” said Frederick.

A GoFundMe page has been created for Jones’ family to help with funeral arrangements and other expenses. If you would like to make a donation, click here.

The City of Wilton Manors will host a community-wide counseling event on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.