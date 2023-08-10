MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Miramar Parkway crashed through a fence and two vehicles that were parked in front of a home early Thursday morning.

According to officials, the car was traveling westbound on Miramar Parkway at approximately 4:30 a.m. when the crash occurred.

The crash happened near 6507 Miramar Parkway and it involved a single vehicle that appeared to have veered off the road, crashing through a fence and colliding with two parked cars.

Traffic was temporarily diverted as officials cleared the scene.

Debris from the accident was seen scattered across the street, underscoring the intensity of the impact.

A local resident who witnessed the aftermath of the incident expressed ongoing concerns about the frequent speeding incidents along Miramar Parkway.

“It’s too much speeding going down Miramar Parkway. Speeding’s been going on for probably over a few years,” he said. “They put speed bumps out here that don’t slow them down, so I don’t know what else could be done.”

Officials said the driver and a passenger sustained minor injuries but refused to be transported to a hospital.

The roadway has since reopened.

The driver was arrested and charged with DUI as authorities continue their investigation.

