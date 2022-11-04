HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said they have caught the man who, they said, slammed into a father and son in Hallandale Beach while driving under the influence, killing the boy and causing his father to lose his legs.

Thomas Hye appeared in bond court on Friday. The 43-year-old faces a long list of charges, including DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide.

Speaking with 7News, Carlos Hunter Sr. said the consequences from the June 12 crash have been devastating.

“All I can do is shake to try to take the pain away,” he said.

Hunter said he and his 11-year-old son, Carlos Hunter Jr., were helping the driver of a disabled Jeep get off the roadway along the 800 block of Hallandale Beach Boulevard in the early morning hours.

That’s when, police said, a gray Ford barreled toward the victims and hit them from behind.

The impact killed Hunter’s son and the disabled motorist. Hunter lost both his legs.

“It hurts to even know that he was still behind the wheel,” said Hunter.

That’s because, prosecutors said, Hye has a driving record that includes convictions for careless driving, speeding and running red lights.

Just seconds before the June crash, prosecutors said, the suspect had been clocked traveling 62 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone.

Investigators said Hye had a blood alcohol level of .281 and evidence of THC in his system.

The revelations brought the victims’ loved ones to tears.

“That’s crazy, unimaginable,” said Hunter.

Hye is being held without bond at the Broward County Jail.

