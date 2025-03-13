HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers were driven to extremes to stop a driver on Interstate 95 in Hollywood.

Investigators said troopers were trying to pull over a man after they clocked him traveling at 107 miles per hour while heading southbound, early Thursday morning, but he kept going.

A pursuit ensued, during which one trooper performed a PIT maneuver. It was unsuccessful.

Troopers tried again near Hollywood Boulevard at around 1 a.m., and this time it did the trick.

The driver’s red sedan ended up hitting the concrete median wall. Troopers took him into custody moments later.

Troopers said they found a gun, tons of cash and bags of marijuana in the car.

Investigators identified the motorist as Patrick Pierre. The 41-year-old faces a list of charges, including reckless driving, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and driving with suspended license.

