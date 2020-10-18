Driver arrested after scooter hit-and-run in Pompano Beach leaves 2 men dead

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have arrested a driver who, they said, fatally struck two men who were riding a scooter in Pompano Beach and fled the scene.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred near West McNab Road along the northbound lanes of Dixie Highway, just before 6:45 a.m., Sunday.

Investigators said the victims, who were in their 40s or 50s, were riding a scooter when they were struck by a silver sedan traveling at a very high rate of speed.

“The scooter was apparently traveling northbound on South Dixie Highway whn a vehicle described as a silver Toyota Camry rear-ended the [scooter],” said BSO Sgt. Donald Prichard. “That vehicle then took off from the scene.”

Deputies responded to the scene and found the victims on the northbound lanes. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Cellphone footage sent in by a 7News viewer showed debris from the crash scattered across the roadway, the victims’ bodies covered with yellow tarps and the scooter torn apart.

Deputies closed off the area while they investigated the crash.

After receiving a tip, detectives were able to locate the banged-up Camry, along the 600 block of Southwest Seventh Street, less than a mile away from the scene of the violent collision.

“A citizen had made a call in reference to this crash, and they lcated the vehicle based on that citizen’s complaint,” said Prichard.

Investigators said the driver did not get very far. He was taken into custody shortly after.

Officials have identified the driver as 24-year-old Evil Morataya Perez.

The Camry sustained front-end and hood damage, a broken rear-view mirror and a shattered windshield was later towed away as evidence.

If Morataya Perez is convicted, he will spend time behind bars. In the state of Florida, the minimum sentence for leaving the scene of a deadly crash is four years in prison.

If you have any information about this hit-and-run, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

