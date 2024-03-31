FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man who, they said, fatally struck a bicyclist in Fort Lauderdale, then fled the scene.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the hit-and-run near West Sunrise Boulevard and Northwest Ninth Avenue, early Saturday morning.

Paramedics transported the victim to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said the suspect’s vehicle left the scene within minutes. Officers later found it and conducted a traffic stop.

The driver, later identified as 48-year-old Max Fleury, was placed under arrest. He faces several charges, including failing to stop for an accident involving death and driving with a suspended license suspended.

Police said they are also investigating whether or not Fleury was driving while inebriated.

The suspect has been booked into the Broward Sheriff’s Office Main Jail.

