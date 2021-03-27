Driver arrested after crashing into Hollywood building, fleeing on foot

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police arrested a driver who, they said, slammed into a building in Hollywood, then took off on foot.

According to Hollywood Police, the driver was speeding over railroad tracks when their vehicle became airborne, hit a curb and struck a building on Sheridan Street and North 22nd Avenue, just before 5 a.m., Saturday.

Jason Ciabatto, who owns of the building, said he received a call he never expected.

“Yeah, I got a call this morning that a car rammed into my building, and they’re coming out to tell me if it’s condemned or not,” he said. “I don’t know what’s going to happen. They’re coming to tell me if I can stay open or not, so I’m just hoping I can fix everything quickly and get back open and start selling some more floors.”

Investigators said the driver grabbed the license plate and ran, but a good Samaritan helped officers track that person down.

