MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver in Miramar was arrested on multiple charges after he hit two cars, a truck, and left a hole in a woman’s home.

The incident occurred outside the house of Dr. Ruth Cook and her husband, Earl, near Hibiscus Place and Evergreen Drive on Monday night.

Speaking to 7News on Tuesday, the couple said they were resting at their home when they heard a loud noise outside.

“I just went to bed, and I heard a loud noise,” said Ruth.

Seconds later, the man, identified as 63-year-old Anton Tracey, drove the Cook’s truck into their home.

“I thought it was a dream, then when I opened the door, I saw a truck right there,” said Earl.” And that’s when I said, ‘Baby, your truck drove into the house.'”

“I said, ‘My truck?’ I was looking for my keys. ‘Did I leave it on?'” said Ruth.

According to Miramar Police, Tracey, while drunk, hit two cars next to the Cooks’ home, then careened into Ruth’s truck, pushing it into their house and leaving a hole in her wall.

Detectives said that he took out another neighbor’s mailbox before slamming into trees and street signs down the block.

While the Cooks were running out of their home, the driver was gone but left the grill and the bumper of his truck behind.

Cell phone footage showed the truck after it finally stopped.

“I thought he died. I said, ‘Please bring the ambulance, please bring everybody, bring the cavalry, there’s no way he made it,'” said Ruth. “And they said he hadn’t had a scratch on him.”

Police responded to the neighborhood and arrested Tracey.

The whole ordeal took place a day before Ruth’s birthday. She said her loved ones were getting a surprise party ready.

“They were going to have a surprise birthday party for me, and I was like, ‘I can’t make it! Look at what happened,” said Ruth.

Earl showed 7News the hole left behind by Tracey. Just feet away, he was sitting down watching TV.

Neighbors described the wild scene in the neighborhood.

“Pretty disturbing scene last night. According to the neighbors, he was very, very intoxicated,” said area resident Fernando Rodriguez.

After the incident, work crews arrived to pick up all the broken concrete.

Dealing with a damaged house and a crushed car was not what the Cooks were planning for Ruth’s pre-birthday celebration on Monday.

“I kept saying ‘It’s my birthday tomorrow,’ and everyone said ‘but you’re alive,'” said Ruth. “And I said, ‘Yes, thank God, I’m alive.'”

“Materialistic things, we can replace, but our health, if something had happened to my wife, I’d be devastated,” said Earl.

Ruth told 7News she spent her birthday getting a rental car and organizing her plans.

Neighbors said they had known Tracey for a long time and that he lived in the neighborhood.

Tracey is facing charges of driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident.

