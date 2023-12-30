LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - One man’s apparent rage hit home in a Lauderhill neighborhood, landing him behind bars.

According to Lauderhill Police, Fabian Campbell drove his car into the front of a house on Northwest 14th Street, Thursday night.

Detectives said the suspect, 40, wanted to talk to someone at the home but was not able to, so he returned and crashed into the place.

The impact caused structural damage, so the home has been boarded up.

Officers placed Campbell under arrest. He has been charged with criminal mischief and projecting a deadly missile into a home.

