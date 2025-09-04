NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have airlifted a man to the hospital ater he was pulled out of a pickup truck that went into a canal in North Lauderdale.

7Skyforce hovered above the overturned, partially submerged vehicle in the area of West McNab Road and Avon Lane, just west of the Florida Turnpike, at around 4:15 p.m. on Thursday.

According to North Lauderdale Fire Rescue, the victim suffered a medical emergency while behind the wheel of the truck before he veered off the road and ended up in the water.

The truck appeared to take down a power pole before it crashed into the canal.

Crews extracted the victim from the vehicle and placed him in the back of a fire truck before they airlifted him to an area hospital in unknown condition.

Rescue divers searched the canal to ensure there was no one else in the water.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies have shut down the westbound lanes of West McNab Road while they investigate. They advise drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

A tow truck removed the truck from the canal.

