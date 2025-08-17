WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - A morning crash along Interstate 75 in Weston sent a driver to the hospital with serious injuries and caused traffic backups for hours.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the single-vehicle crash along the southbound lanes, just north of Royal Palm Boulevard, at around 7 a.m. on Sunday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the vehicle veered off the roadway and struck a light pole, sparking a small fire.

Investigators said two off-duty BSFR lieutenants who were traveling nearby at the time of the crash quickly stopped to render aid. They doused the flames with a portable fire extinguisher and pulled the injured motorist to safety.

Paramedics airlifted the victim to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma alert. He is expected to recover.

I-75 has since reopened to traffic.

FHP detectives are attempting to determine the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.