WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver who, police said, shoplifted a liquor store in Fort Lauderdale and then crashed into a neighbor’s fence in Wilton Manors was transported to the hospital.

Wilton Manors Police and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue arrived at the home along the 2800 block of Northeast 10th Terrace, Monday afternoon.

According to police, the driver stole a bottle of liquor from the store and after leaving the store, he returned to steal more. When he returned to the store, the suspect, police said, was confronted by an employee before he fled the scene.

Once officers identified the suspect, they went to his home and found him in his car. The driver then stepped on the gas and crashed into his neighbor’s fence.

Rescue crews arrived at the scene and transported him to the hospital to check on any injuries.

The driver is facing several charges.

