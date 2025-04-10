HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver running from a hit-and-run crash trespassed through a school campus, prompting a brief lockdown.

Hollywood Police were responding to a rollover crash in the westbound lanes of Pines Boulevard and Northwest 64 Avenue.

One of the drivers from that accident took off on foot, running through a nearby high school and causing the building to go on lockdown.

Authorities said they reviewed surveillance video from McArthur High School and confirmed the driver trespassed on campus while running from the crash.

Classes were already dismissed at the time the subject ran on campus, but the increased police presence at the school worried some people who were still there for after-school activities.

“I’ve just been stuck here in traffic, trying to get back inside the building. At first I thought it was an accident, then I saw the police come inside with their guns, then I saw the helicopter. And then I realized it must be something more serious,” said Danilo Rodriguez, who teaches at the school.

A neighboring school, West Hollywood Elementary School, was also placed on lockdown for a short time.

Police are still searching for the subject

