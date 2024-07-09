FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help after a drive-by shooting left two people dead and four others injured in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood.

Authorities were dispatched to the scene of a reported shooting in front of a store, located near the 700 block of Northwest 10th Terrace in Fort Lauderdale, just before 8 p.m. Monday.

According to police, a man and a woman died as a result of the shooting.

“One adult female victim was pronounced dead here on scene,” said Casey Liening with the Fort Lauderdale Police Department. “One adult male victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Four others, three adults and a child, are being treated at Broward Health Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.

7News was on the scene as a crowd of witnesses said they heard the gunshots just before 8 p.m.

As the investigation begins, authorities said this incident appears to be an isolated incident.

“Preliminary information reveals this may have been a drive-by shooting,” said Liening.

With no suspects in custody, officials are asking any witnesses to this crime to come forward with any information.

“We know there were witnesses to this incident, so we urge anyone who saw anything, heard anything or knows anything to contact us immediately,” said Liening.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

