HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Parents are speaking out after cellphone video surfaced of two Broward County middle school students savagely beating another on a school bus.

The incident took place in Davie last Thursday, when the two Driftwood Middle School students physically attacked 15-year-old Anthony, a seventh grader at the same school, while riding on a school bus as part of a public dispute, according to Broward County Public Schools.

Maribel Piza, an attorney representing Anthony’s family, spoke with 7News on Tuesday about Thursday’s attack.

“[They treated Anthony] kind of like a punching bag, and punches and punches him and punches him,” she said.

The cellphone video shows Anthony being pummeled over and over by two other boys while other students appeard to be cheering and a boy recorded video on his phone.

The bus driver pulled over near Davie Road North of Stirling Road and called police, who investigated the incident.

“His nose, I believe, was fractured, and multiple injuries to the head,” said Piza. “You’ll be able to see that in the video, and he has contusions, he’s got, like, a little blood. You can see, like, bruising on his head. He was bleeding profusely. It’s horrific, it’s very graphic, and it was emotional.”

Paramedics arrived to the scene and assessed the victim before releasing him. The student was not transported to the hospital; his mother responded to the scene and took him home.

Anthony and his mother, originally from Guatemala, have only been in the United States since December.

According to Anthony, he was playing cards on the bus when, suddenly, the two other students jumped him, stating the issue had been brewing over the course of a few days.

Piza said the two assailants have been suspended for nine days, but she and her client’s family are not convinced that’s enough.

“The two gentlemen that attacked him ought to be expelled,” said Piza.

In a statement, a BCPS spokesperson wrote:

“The two students responsible for the incident have received appropriate disciplinary measures in accordance with the District’s Code Book for Student Conduct. We defer to law enforcement for additional information.”

A spokesperson for Davie Police said they have not yet seen the cellphone video.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.