FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - With the newly elected members of the Broward County Public School Board beginning their terms, one question that still remains is if they will change course on their decision to fire Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright.

“We are craving stability in this district, and to keep changing, and changing, and changing, I just don’t agree with it,” Debra Hixon said.

That uncertainty is at the top spot at BCPS, which will continue for at least another week.

Current superintendent Dr. Cartwright was fired last month, her 60 day notice nearly half gone.

Her ousting was led by a group of men who were appointed by Governor Ron DeSantis after a grand jury report indicated the mishandling of funds by previous board members.

The governor’s appointments made for a majority on the board, which was quickly dubbed the reform board.

“In this case, I’m going to own it. Everyone’s caught on to it, a reform board, because the ‘Reform Board,’ we do want change,” said previous board member Torey Alston.

The week before, four of the five reform board members were set to be replaced by elected school board members. They used their majority position to fire Dr. Cartwright who’d been on the job for less than a year.

It was a move that even surprised the chairman of the Marjory Stoneman Douglass Public Safety Commission who for years had criticized the previous administrations handling of the Parkland tragedy.

“I can tell you that from my perspective and dealings on a personal, firsthand observation and participation basis, is that Vickie Cartwright did more to change the culture and climate in the safety climate in the Broward schools in her tenure then what was done under the previous five years or four years under Runcie and the previous administration,” said Sheriff Bob Gualtieri.

But now, just five weeks from her last scheduled day, her job just might be saved.

The new board will be deciding next Tuesday night to vote to possibly reinstate Dr. Cartwright and keep her.

“I really wish we weren’t looking for a superintendent in the first place,” Hixon said.

“I am also disappointed that we are here,” said Sarah Leonardi.

A couple of the items that they will possibly vote on as early as next week could be to reinstate Dr. Cartwright and canceling their current search for a new superintendent.

