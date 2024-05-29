FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Public School (BCPS) Board is set to swear in a new superintendent and discuss school closures on Wednesday morning.

Dr. Howard Hepburn will be sworn in as the new Superintendent for BCPs, making him the sixth superintendent in the county in less than four years. The ceremony will take place at the Kathleen C. Wright Administration Center, located at 600 S.E. 3rd Ave., Fort Lauderdale.

Dr. Hepburn’s tenure with the district was short. He came from Palm Beach County, serving as Dr. Peter Licata’s number two, but has more than two decades in education. Dr. Licata’s resignation was unexpected last month, citing health reasons.

Instead of allowing him to serve until the end of the year, the board decided to part ways with him as superintendent the same day he resigned, April 16.

The transition comes amid the uncertainty about potential school closures in the district. Leaders are considering closing eight schools to combat dropping enrollment and save the district millions.

Campuses would either close during the 2025-2026 school year or the following year. So far, no schools have been listed for closure. The goal is to provide months of community feedback and discussion before a decision on which school will be shut down.

At the last school board meeting on May 21, the board unanimously approved the employment of Dr. Hepburn.

The ceremony is set to begin at 8 a.m. with retired Broward County Judge Zebedee Wright expected to perform the swearing-in. Judge Zebedee is the husband of the late Kathleen C. Wright, who was the first Black countywide elected BCPS Board member.

