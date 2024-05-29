FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Public School Board swore in a new superintendent amid discussions of closures.

Dr. Howard Hepburn was sworn in Wednesday morning as the new BCPS superintendent, becoming the county’s sixth superintendent in less than four years. The ceremony took place at the Kathleen C. Wright Administration Center in Fort Lauderdale.

Hepburn replaces Dr. Peter Licata after he unexpectedly resigned last month, citing health reasons.

Hepburn’s tenure with the district was short. He came from Palm Beach County, serving as one of Dr. Peter Licata’s deputy superintendents, with more than two decades in education.

“I am elated. It feels really good to know that I am in a well-oiled machine, a very talented district,” said Hepburn. “We got a lot of talent in our building. We got a lot of challenges that we have to address. We have the staff that’s more than capable to execute our plan.”

For Hepburn, consistency is key. He said he has plans to retire with the board and tackle the serious issues that are now under his reins.

“Well, I am here to stay. I am here for the long haul and, hopefully, Broward County doesn’t have to look for another superintendent for a very long time,” he said. “Consistency matters if we are trying to change the trajectory of our district.

One of those challenges is under-enrolled schools and competition from charter schools.

On Wednesday afternoon, Hepburn presented a plan to close some schools, either by the 2025-2026 school year or the following year.

It comes on the heels of community and some school board push back after district leaders planned to close Oakridge Elementary in Hollywood, Broward Estates Elementary in Lauderhill and Olsen Middle School in Dania Beach.

Those plans were met with mixed reactions from parents.

“What you have now is trash,” said one parent.

“Your willingness to listen to the community’s feedback reflects on the commitment to our children’s educational and psychological well-being,” said a second parent.

“I would like to start tonight by thanking the superintendent for listening to our community and having the courage to change course,” said a third woman.

Even some board members at the time were skeptical of the plan.

“This is kicking the can down the road,” said Broward School Board member Torey Alston. “I’ve been the anti-kick the can down the road and, unfortunately, this plan, as presented, will put this board in that posture.”

Now it’s unclear which schools will be considered under the new plan, but it could save the district millions amid dropping enrollment across the school system.

“Every community is different, every community has its own challenges and their own needs, so we want to go out and talk to the community, present those challenges to them, and then have a conversation and start coming up with the best solutions that’s going to provide the best learning opportunities for them,” said Hepburn.

Some community members appeared at Wednesday’s presentation where they urged the county to include them in their decision on school closures.

“I ask you to please opt for a slower timeline, rather than just rush the process,” said a parent. “This will ensure that the community is engaged, that your deliberations includes discussions with, and not just presentations to, the community.”

The presentation on Wednesday did not mention any specific school that would be closing. It is unclear how many schools are on the chopping block, if any.

The board will vote in June on whether to implement the school closures in the 2025-2026 or the 2026-2027 school year. If the school board chooses to go with the earlier closure, there will be a school board workshop in August, and a final decision will come in November.

