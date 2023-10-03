WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - The board of trustees at Broward College has chosen a new acting president.

Dr. Henry Mack, 42, will now be the school’s new leader after beating out two other finalists out of a pool of 11.

Mack previously worked as associate vice dean and vice president at the school.

In 2019, Gov. DeSantis appointed him to serve as a senior chancellor with the state’s Department of Education.

Mack said he’s anxious to roll up his sleeves.

“This is my home,” Dr. Mack said. “This is where I was born and raised, so the idea that I would come back and serve the community that I love is really, again, on the one hand it’s exciting, but also, really humbling.”

Dr. Mack replaces previous president Gregory Haile, who resigned last month and plans to apply for the permanent job once it becomes open.

