POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Some out-of-town revelers rang in the new year by taking a polar plunge in Pompano Beach.

Participants from New York run waded into the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday morning, a much warmer alternative to the traditional polar plunge in the icy waters of the Hudson River.

It’s the 25th year in a row that these folks enjoy the fun in the South Florida sun.

“It started out as a joke, more or less,” said participant Bob Bell. “‘Let’s have a polar bear swim because everybody else is doing it up north, where the water’s like 33 degrees, and our water’s like 80,’ and we jump in that water every New Year’s Day.”

About 100 people participated in this year’s event, making a splash into 2025.

The water temperature was a pleasant 73 degrees.

