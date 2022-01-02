POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens of beachgoers splashed into 2022 in Pompano Beach this weekend.

7News cameras captured people of all ages as they ran across the sand and toward the water as part of the 22nd annual Under the Sun Polar Bear Swim, Saturday morning.

The even was initially started in 1985 as a joke when many people in New York take part in the Polar Bear Swim into the freezing Hudson River.

Participants in South Florida do the same, only in the warm water.

