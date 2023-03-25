FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens of dogs are on the road to recovery this weekend after they were rescued from cruel conditions in a Dania Beach home.

Some of the canines are being cared for at Broward County Animal Care in Fort Lauderdale, while others were taken to local shelters that will help them find loving homes.

Emily Wood, the director of Broward Animal Care, gave 7News an update on Saturday.

“We got 15 more dogs from the house that we got 48 dogs from the previous day,” she said. “They were pretty shy, a little bit shocked to find themselves in a new environment, but they’re all ready to go home with folks.

Authorities said 62-year-old Raymond Ledbetter was arrested on animal cruelty charges. He is also accused of terrorizing his wife inside their home along the 200 block of Southwest Seventh Street.

Ledbetter faces charges of false imprisonment and battery in the latter case.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.