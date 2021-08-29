FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens of dogs and cats from shelters across Louisiana were shipped out to South Florida to keep them safe from Hurricane Ida’s potentially catastrophic winds.

The 50 dogs and cats were among the thousands who have evacuated out of the storm’s path as it slams the Gulf Coast, Sunday.

The furry travelers are calling the Humane Society of Broward County home for the time being.

“By stepping up and opening up our doors to these four-legged friends, it allows the staff and the volunteers in New Orleans and Louisiana to not have to worry about taking care of those animals,” said Cherie Wachter with the Humane Society of Broward County. “They’re going to have a lot to deal with after the storm.”

The animals traveled more than 800 miles and arrived in South Florida early Sunday morning.

The next step, Wachter said, is to find them forever homes.

“We have had wonderful luck in the past with South Florida residents adopting the pets, and I’m confident they’re going to step up again and give pets like little Memphis here a forever home,” she said as she cradled a gray cat.

The group is being checked out by veterinary techs before they are put up for adoption.

For more information on how to make a furry addition to your family through the Humane Society of Broward County, click here.

