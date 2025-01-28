MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - The United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Office in Miramar saw long lines as people checked to see if their immigration paperwork was in order to secure their time in the U.S.

Others standing outside the office were those who’ve had their loved ones detained following widespread ICE raids across South Florida and were looking for answers on the detainment.

Since the Trump administration entered office, thousands of arrests have been made across the country in only one week.

According to the federal agency’s recent social media post, authorities have arrested people from Jamaica, Nicaragua, and the Dominican Republic.

According to the department, “targeted enforcement operations are planned arrests of known aliens who threaten national security or public safety.”

Outside the Miramar office, one woman said she was there to seek answers to her husband’s detainment from federal officials.

“My husband, he’s under an order for deportation, but he’s been here for over 40, 50 years,” said Annette, whose husband faces deportation. “I hope he comes home, that’s all; I just want him to come home.”

Annette says her husband does not fit ICE’s description, having been arrested for a non-violent offense years ago.

“A long, long time ago, but that was a really long time ago and he’s turned his life around,” she said.

According to her, her husband also complies with his immigration appointments and check-ins so his arrest makes no sense to her.

“We have a beautiful marriage here and a home and a family, and I just want him to return home,” she said.

Homeland Security Investigations shared pictures on social media of arrests made in South Florida over the weekend.

Officials said the charges of those arrested range from drug possession, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, domestic violence, and driving under the influence.

Daily immigration arrests have exceeded 1,000 nationwide, according to published reports.

ICE agents have reportedly been told to aim for 1,200 to 1,500 daily arrests.

