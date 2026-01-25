FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A park in downtown Fort Lauderdale received a makeover after two years of hard work.

City leaders and local residents celebrated at Huizenga Park Saturday.

It took two years of work and $15 million to transform the park into the new version.

It now features more than 80 shade trees, a new playground, a dog run, and more.

“We have a new restaurant that’s about to open, and just to come here and do nothing. Right? Just to throw a Frisbee, just relax,” said Fort Lauderdale mayor Dean Trantalis. “This is what the urban experience is about. It’s an oasis in the middle of so much excitement, and that’s what Fort Lauderdale downtown is all about.”

The park will also showcase public art, including a sculpture and a mural. It’s new waterfront restaurant, “Sweetwaters” is expected to open later this year.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.