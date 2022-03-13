FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Fort Lauderdale went green this weekend days before a popular holiday celebrating Irish culture.

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival returned to the streets of downtown Fort Lauderdale on Saturday for everyone to enjoy.

“It gives a chance for families to come together when they have a day off and really enjoy the beautiful day,” said Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis.

The event attracted thousands of people who celebrated all things Irish ahead of the holiday on Thursday.

