FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Mother Nature dumped several inches of rain across the region, turning roads to rivers and triggering a street flood advisory for parts of Broward County.

The rain made for a damp and dreary start to Thursday morning, especially in Broward County, where the inclement weather led to numerous reports of flooding.

7News cameras captured extensive flooding and three stalled out cars near a Publix supermarket in Fort Lauderdale.

Some streets in Fort Lauderdale flooded quickly along sections of Andrews Avenue near Sunrise Boulevard, as well as near Northeast 13th Street and Seventh Avenue.

Stormwater crews are going around pumping flooded areas, as well as looking over their stormwater system. City officials say they have deployed all available vacuum trucks.

But it was Oakland Park that reported the highest amount of flooding with more than four inches.

Cameras captured flooding in from of Northeast High School, located at 700 NE 56th St., just west of Dixie Highway.

Crews were also seen in Oakland Park using generators and pumps to alleviate the stormwater system.

Meanwhile, Coral Springs reported more than three inches, and Coconut Creek, Dania Beach and Fort Lauderdale all reported more than two inches.

The weather was less severe south of the county line, but some spots across Miami-Dade still managed to see more than an inch of rainfall due to passing showers across southern parts of the county and through the Florida Keys.

Meteorologists said the main culprit is deep tropical moisture that’s stuck. A front that’s stalled north of the region has caused the moisture across South Florida. Moreover, an upper low forecast to be moving overhead over the next couple of days is expected to lead to even wetter weather.

Officials advise drivers to turn around, if possible, when dealing with standing water.

The band of rain and thunderstorms has moved to Palm Beach County and offshore, but some of it lingered in Broward on Thursday afternoon.

Meteorologists advise people to keep their rain gear handy because the soggy weather is expected to linger through the weekend and into early next week.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.