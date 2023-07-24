FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fiery scene led to power problems for more than a thousand residents in Broward County.

A downed wire caused a fire in the area of 3000 Harbor Drive in Fort Lauderdale, Friday afternoon.

The fire wasn’t the only problem. Some residents in the area said they were without power for up to 15 hours.

Fort Lauderdale resident Delana LaHue described the moment she lost electricity.

“I was very scared. In fact, I was filming standing in the window, and I was talking, saying, ‘Oh, we’re definitely, probably going to lose power,’ and then all of a sudden, it went ‘boom,’ you know, really loud,” she said.

According to Florida Power and Light, about 1,200 customers were initially impacted, but power was restored later on Friday night.

FPL officials said no one was injured as a report of the downer power line.

