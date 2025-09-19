HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Severe thunderstorms are wreaking havoc in Broward County as a lighting strike is believed to be the cause of a downed tree that toppled over and hit a powerline and a vehicle.

A large branch came crashing down, near Washington Street and South Dixie Highway in Hollywood, striking a powerline and vehicle just before 6a.m. Friday.

Video shows the tree resting across the vehicle’s windshield, but according to fire rescue, the damage was minor.

It’s believed the heavy rains may have played a factor.

Residents may be without power for a while.

