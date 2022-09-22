SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Power lines were down, which caused a power outage for customers in the area.

Police and fire rescue arrived to the intersection of Pine Island and 44th Street where the power lines were down, Thursday.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where crews from Florida Power and Light worked to fix the problem.

The downed power lines caused a traffic control signal to malfunction, which caused a collision between two vehicles.

No injuries were reported.

Approximately 5,000 people in the area are now without power as FPL works to restore power in the area.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.