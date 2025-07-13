FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A downed power line set a van on fire in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood, and a neighbor said a lightning strike may have sparked the danger.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, the power line burned the vehicle near the corner of Southeast 15th Street and 10th Avenue, Sunday afternoon.

The power line came crashing down onto a parked van just before 4:15 p.m.

“It exploded, the line exploded. Lightning hit the line,” said area resident Ronald Mrozinski. “The tires were burning, the engine was burning. I mean, it’s awful.”

Crews were able to control the blaze quickly.

A Florida Power & Light crew shut down a nearby grid, affecting more than 2,000 customers.

Mrozinski said it was shocking, but he’s now one of the hundreds who were left in the dark.

When asked how he’s feeling, Mrozinski replied, “Warm. I’m handicapped, as you can see, and I don’t know what else to do.”

FPL officials said they’re working as quickly as possible to restore power.

Nevertheless, Mrozinski said he’s frustrated.

“I called them twice. First time they said it’ll be restored by 6 o’clock, called them again, it will be restored by 6 o’clock,” he said.

As for another resident who identified herself as Terra, she said she’s getting used to it.

“Initially, you kind of panic a little bit, [because] you don’t have any of your usual comforts,” she said.

Terra said she’s grateful no one was hurt.

“FPL had to come and turn off some grid, so the firefighters could actually work on it properly,” she said.

Mrozinski is hopeful power will be restored soon.

“It would be nice to have air conditioning again, and some light,” he said.

FPL restored electricity to all affected homes late Sunday night. By Monday afternoon, a new powerline was hung and crews were on scene examining the damage left behind.

There has been no confirmation on what exactly brought the powerlines down.

