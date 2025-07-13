FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A downed power line set a car on fire in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood, officials said.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, the power line burned the vehicle in the area of Southeast 15th Street and 10th Avenue, Sunday afternoon.

A Florida Power & Light crew shut down a nearby grid, affecting more than 2,000 customers.

FPL officials said the fire started just before 4:15 p.m., and they’re working to restore power.

It remains unclear what caused the power line to go down.

