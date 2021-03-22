Downed power line in Pembroke Pines leads to road closure

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Some residents in Pembroke Pines are dealing with traffic trouble due to a downed power line.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, the power line went down along Pembroke Road, near Douglas Road, at around 2 p.m., Monday.

Officers have blocked traffic along the roadway between Douglas Road and 86th Avenue. They urge drivers to avoid the area and seek an alternate route until the road is cleared.

