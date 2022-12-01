HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents are shaken up after a barrage of bullets rang out in the middle of the night.

Hollywood Police was dispatched to the area of the 6600 block of McKinley Street last week due to reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found dozens of rounds that were fired, along with one victim who had been shot. Officers rendered aid before the victim was rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital.

As officers began to investigate, they learned of a second victim who had also been shot. That victim had been driven to the hospital in a private vehicle before officers arrived to the scene.

Both victims are said to be in stable condition.

“This looks like a war zone,” said a neighbor. “The sound you hear is like the sounds you would hear from a movie. This does not sound like something you would hear on a residential block in Hollywood.”

Surveillance video shows one person running, opening fire and then running away. This happened while another shooter fires back.

As for neighbors, who were jolted out of their sleep by the rat tat tat on their block, they’re still processing it as bullet holes remain in their cars and on neighboring property.

“There was a shootout at a problem house that we’ve been having for months,” said another neighbor.

Wednesday night, it appeared nobody was at the home, which neighbors told 7News is odd because they say there’s been plenty of activity at the residency after dark.

“Police have been on the scene many times, they even had a raid on that house,” said the neighbor.

One man whose small kids and wife were with him as they heard the shootout breaks down of the sights and sounds of violence on his block.

“There’s a car that pulls in front of my house and three men emerge, and it sounds like they have automatic weapons,” said the neighbor. “There’s gonna be retaliation fire. Everyone is ducking for cover because you know it’s no longer fireworks. Concerned citizens running outside their houses–all the neighbors are coming out to see what exactly just happened.”

Video sent to 7News shows a young lady in distress.

“The victim, she’s screaming for help,” said the neighbor. “We all have kids. everybody on this block has a young child here, and we do not wanna live in fear.”

Neighbors told 7News the problem home they described is used as a vacation and rental spot.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

