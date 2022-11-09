(WSVN) - DoorDash announced that they will suspend all their operations for part of South Florida as Tropical Storm Nicole makes its way to Florida.

On Wednesday, DoorDash activated its severe weather protocol.

As a result, operations will be suspended in the following areas starting at 5 p.m. Wednesday:

Fort Lauderdale

Daytona Beach

Melbourne

Boca Raton

West Palm Beach

Port St. Lucie

Sunrise

DoorDash will also suspend its operations in the Orlando and surrounding area starting at 9 p.m.

“We want to thank the affected Dashers, merchants and customers for their understanding during these incredibly difficult conditions and will resume operations when it is safe to do so,” said DoorDash spokesperson Julian Crowley.

