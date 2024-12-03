LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Doorbell camera video captured the moment several cars went up in flames in a Lauderhill neighborhood.

The flames towered over the parking lot as it spread dangerously close to many homes and residents, Monday morning.

7News cameras captured the aftermath of the fire. The flames were so intense, they melted another Ring camera left charred debris all over the parking lot.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue officials said the blaze was accidental and possibly related to a mechanical problem with one of the vehicles.

Crews were able to rescue a woman and her cat from the flames.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.