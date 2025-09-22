NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) —Newly released video taken on a Facebook live stream during a deputy-involved shooting near Fort Lauderdale reveals the high-stakes moments deputies said they were forced to fire.

Broward Sheriff deputies responded to a 911 call of a disturbance with a firearm along the 2500 block of Northwest Ninth Court, just south of Sunrise Boulevard and near Interstate 95, Sunday evening.

According to the man’s family, he apparently barricaded himself inside the home with his wife and children.

“This is my cousin Jarrell Johnson,” said a woman, referencing a photograph.

The ordeal was heartbreaking for his family to watch as they pleaded with him to come outside and surrender.

“Don’t shoot him. Don’t shoot him,” a woman begged.

But according to deputies, they were forced to fire.

The victim’s cousin, Shakira McFadden, is now questioning the deputy’s response.

“I am literally walking past my cousin’s body when all he needed was help,” she said. “He never wanted to harm anybody just himself. We need a system for mental patients. Could he not have been shot in the leg? Could you not have used a rubber gun[bullets]? That’s crazy.”

McFadden said it all started when she was in the neighborhood doing ministry work, when suddenly, things escalated and she tried to diffuse the situation, all of this happening while on her Facebook live stream.

“Jarrell, wait, wait, Jarrell stop! Wait Jarell it’s me though baby,” she was heard saying.

People in the neighborhood called 911.

“A John Doe, a caller is advising, is tripping on drugs and walking around with a firearm,” said a dispatcher in radio transmissions.

“The initial call was for a disturbance, possibly with an adult male who armed with a firearm kind of walking around waving it,” said BSO spokesperson Miranda Grossman.

Deputies used a megaphone when commanding the man to surrender.

“We are trying to make commands now to make him come outside. He is just waving at us, so he knows that we’re here,” said an officer in radio transmissions. “Just give us a minute; I’m trying to talk to him, ask him to come out.”

Investigators said at some point shots were fired and the armed man was shot and killed in his home.

The video briefly showed the man stepping outside the home with a gun to his head, before running back inside; also in view was a deputy in tactical gear with his gun drawn.

It’s unclear if the man shot first or if he lunged at deputies.

“He’s on the wall with the gun to his head. It was never pointed at you. Why was the first bullet through the head?” asked McFadden.

As the investigation continues, his family is mourning his loss and hoping for answers.

“All my nieces and nephews don’t have a dad. Why? Why excessive force? We have to have another way to help the mental patients,” said McFadden.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said they’re standing by their deputy and his actions.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has taken over this investigation, as per protocol for police-involved shootings.

