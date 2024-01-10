OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspect wanted for domestic violence was shot and killed during a standoff with Broward Sheriff deputies in Oakland Park.

The shooting occurred on Wednesday afternoon along the 800 block of East Prospect Road.

7Skyforce’s video captured an SUV with bullet holes through the windshield.

According to BSO, deputies made contact with the suspect, leading to a standoff and confrontation, resulting in the deputies firing their weapons.

The suspect, whose identity remains unknown, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have blocked off the area for investigation.

