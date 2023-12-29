MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Miramar police are investigating a domestic shooting that unfolded in a residential area, resulting in the loss of one life.

The incident occurred on Southwest 39th Street and 62nd Avenue where a significant police presence was evident . Live footage from the scene captured evidence markers on the ground as authorities blocked off portions of the neighborhood.

Miramar Police have confirmed that the shooting was domestic in nature. The suspected shooter is now in custody, having remained at the scene after the incident and is reportedly cooperating with the investigation.

The victim, a man, was being transported to the hospital by his ex-girlfriend when she urgently called 911 for assistance. Despite paramedics arriving quickly, the man succumbed to his injuries.

According to police, both the shooter and the victim had a romantic history with the same woman. The suspected shooter is the current boyfriend of the woman who drove the victim to the hospital, while the deceased was her former boyfriend.

Though the victim’s identity remains undisclosed, a man claiming to be the uncle of a 28-year-old individual, approached 7News crews at the scene. He informed them that he had been notified of his nephew’s involvement in the shooting.

Miramar Police continue their investigation into the circumstances surrounding this domestic shooting.

