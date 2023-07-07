HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A dolphin was found Friday afternoon beached near Mizell-Johnson State Beach Park in Hollywood.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene as State Park and Recreation workers provided assistance to the beached dolphin.

Other authorities were contacted to assist in the dolphin rescue.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.