SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FLA. (WSVN) - A shelter dog that was scheduled to be put to sleep defied the odds, earning an award and becoming a hero and vital symbol for a nonprofit organization.

Juju the pit bull was hours away from euthanasia before a social media post from a rescue group changed his life and the life of a family in Southwest Ranches.

US Navy Lt. Commander Joseph Deaven’s wife came across the post, leading to them adopting a new furry friend.

With how often he’d be away while serving his country, the couple needed help to watch after Juju.

Dogs on Deployment stepped in to fill that need.

The nonprofit organization matches military members with volunteer boarders who care for their pets while they are deployed, in training or for emergencies.

“It takes a huge lift off your shoulders and usually most boarders are enthusiastic about taking photos and updates, which is exactly what you need when you are underway, fighting the fight,” said Deaven.

While Deaven was on deployment, Dogs on Deployment ensured Juju was taken care of and ready to greet him.

“There’s nothing quite like knowing and having that peace of mind that your furry family member is being taken care of and that’s something that you can take off of your plate,” said Deaven.

After being gone for several months, that heartfelt reunion finally came at their Southwest Ranches home.

This reunion was made all the more special, with Deaven off serving his country, Juju became a hero in his own right, being named American Hero Pet of the Year by Dogs on Deployment and becoming a symbol of success and helping spread awareness about the organization’s efforts to help servicemembers.

“Having to take care of your family is critical, that will weigh hardest on you when you’re underway, so having an organization that will help take care of someone who you’ve formed that connection with,” said Deaven.

There is no out-of-pocket expense to the boarders.

Dogs on Deployment cares for more than just dogs. The organization also handles cats and other types of pets in need of boarding and care.

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