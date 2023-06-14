DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog is recovering after she was found shot in Davie.

The canine was found in a bag thrown into a dumpster in Davie, suffering a bullet wound to her neck.

She was taken to Broward Animal Care, where they reported she suffered no major internal injuries and is expected to be OK.

The dumpster where the dog was found is located behind the Tires Plus on West State Road 84.

Police are now trying to find out who’s responsible.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.