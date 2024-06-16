DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog is in for a “ruff” recovery after a bullet became lodged in her neck in Dania Beach, but emergency surgery saved her life.

Cindy Mucciaccio with I Heart Animal Rescue said she received the devastating call about the shooting in Friday.

“I got a phone call that a dog was shot in the neck,” she said.

The canine apparently was caught in the crossfire of a violent altercation and was in dire need of surgery.

“So I said, ‘OK, get her to the hospital, and let’s just try to find a way to save her,'” said Mucciaccio.

The dog came under fire in Dania Beach Friday morning. She underwent surgery at Hollywood Animal Hospital, but Mucciaccio said more needs to be done.

“We need to get X-rays, we need to get blood work, and we need to check the wound for infection,” she said. “We just have to do a whole work-up on the dog, and then we possibly have to take the bullet out and see what damage it did inside.”

With an estimated cost of $5,000, Mucciaccio said, they’re relying on animal lovers to help this pup recover.

“Because we have to rely on people who are animal lovers and people who want to help us with saving animals,” she said. “The more funds that we get in, the more animals we can save.”

According to I Heart Animal Rescue, violence against animals is on the rise, and they are asking for help to support the work to help injured pets. If you would like to make a donation, click here.

