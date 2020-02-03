Dog stolen from Wilton Manors home in 2017 reunited with owner

WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog that was stolen from a Wilton Manors apartment back in 2017 is back in her owner’s arms, nearly three years after the break-in that kept them apart for nearly three years.

7News cameras captured Sophie as she was held and petted by her owner, Gregory Leoce, Monday night.

Last week, Leoce said, he was out of town speaking with co-workers about his pet being stolen when he received a phone call.

“At first, I thought it was a crank call, because when I had first reported her missing, I used to get a lot of people saying that they’d found her, and it wasn’t actually her,” he said, “so I was a little reluctant to give out my information but then, within a matter of a couple of minutes more, I received an email, an automated text and an automated phone call from the chip registry.”

It’s been nearly three years since Leoce had last seen Sophie, but thanks to a current microchip and Broward County Animal Control, she’s back home.

Leoce said someone stole his then 4-year-old dog in February 2017 from his unit. Exterior surveillance video captured the thief walking the dog away on her leash.

Leoce said the crook also got away with a friend’s laptop, a passport and some cash.

Sophie is now missing part of her tail, and one of her ears is damaged.

“It’s obvious that they used her for fighting,” said Leoce. “She was a little scared at first, especially because I have another dog now.”

The canine was found in the street last Wednesday.

After five days of TLC, Leoce said, Sophie is still scared after all she’s experienced, but she is improving.

Leoce, who has since moved into a new house, said a reunion he thought would never happen has given him and his pet a incredible start to 2020.

“She’s a part of my family. I told everybody that burglar could have stolen anything in my apartment, and I wouldn’t have cared, as long as they would have left her,” he said. “I still can’t believe she’s here with me now.”

Animal control officials said this reunion serves as a reminder to animal owners that they should have their pets microchipped and, like Leoce did, make sure they keep all their information current.

