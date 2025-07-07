MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters were able to rescue a family dog after two homes erupted in flames.

Margate Fire Rescue crews responded to the home, located in the 6800 block of Northwest Sixth Street at around 1 p.m., Monday.

Tivvon Cruickshank, who lives at the home where the fire began, said he didn’t know what to think when the flames first sparked.

“It was a loud noise, explosion and I was on my computer,” said Cruickshank.

He could only think about the other resident in his home at the time, his pet dog named Raven.

“I don’t see Raven,” said Cruickshank.

After he got outside, he couldn’t find the 11 year old pit bull mix.

Before crews arrived, Cruickshank still wasn’t sure where Raven had gone as the flames tore through his home.

“A lot of smoke is coming out. I call her, I don’t see her so I just run back,” said Cruickshank.

The blaze billowed through the roof of both homes, leading to the roof of one of the homes partially collapsing.

“I hear, like, noise on the roof, I guess that was the roof falling in,” said Cruickshank.

Officials said they believe the fire may have started on the side of Cruickshank’s home and spread to his neighbor’s house.

“Crews arrived to heavy, black smoke. It started on the outside of the house, it moved inside to both houses on each side and we did the fast attack to put it out,” said Margate Fire Marshal David Scholl.

Crews took nearly 40 minutes to extinguish the flames.

The inside of Cruickshank’s home completely gutted in the aftermath.

As for Raven, firefighters heard her barking and spotted her hiding behind a sliding glass door as smoke filled the backyard.

Crews got her away from the burning home safely and reunited her with her relieved owner.

“We’ve had her since she was 1 year old; we got her from the pound. I really love that dog, she’s been through a lot with us. My first dog, too, honestly it’s just a blessing, she’s like my sister, like a child,” said Cruickshank. “I don’t question God’s plan so I leave it all to him and thank him that everybody’s OK.”

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

