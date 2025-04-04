FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A stray dog whose dramatic dash across a South Florida highway made headlines last week has found a safe home and a new mission in life.

The female bully breed, now named Taylor Swift, was rescued by Florida Highway Patrol troopers on Monday after shutting down a portion of the eastbound ramp from I-595 to I-95 during rush hour. The fast-footed pup was seen in live footage from 7Skyforce eluding troopers in a heart-pounding chase before she was safely captured.

Since then, the Humane Society of Broward County has provided her with medical care, including a veterinary exam and spaying.

While it’s unclear how Taylor Swift ended up on the highway, two Miami-Dade dog breeders reportedly contacted HSBC after the story aired, claiming they previously owned her and had used her to breed multiple litters.

The dog, who had no microchip or identification tags, shows signs of past motherhood, including a C-section scar.

Now, her days of uncertainty are over.

HSBC staff say Taylor Swift has been accepted into the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Paws & Stripes program, which trains therapy dogs to provide emotional support during crises and in courtrooms. She will be paired with a handler and undergo several weeks of training to prepare for her new role.

“There will be no more puppies in Taylor Swift’s future—just spreading cuddles and love to those in need,” said Cherie Wachter of HSBC. “We are confident she will be an exemplary ambassador for shelter bully breeds.”

As part of the Dolly’s Dream initiative, which works to challenge negative stereotypes about bully breeds, Taylor’s adoption fee will be covered, and she’ll receive a shopping spree at HSBC’s Pet Boutique before heading to her new life in Palm Beach County.

